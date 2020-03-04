Home States Karnataka

Pollution control board shuts two sponge iron plants

Published: 04th March 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Finally, the people of Sultanpur can heave a sigh of relief after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has agreed to shut down two sponge iron plants, responsible for spreading pollution at the village.

The two sponge iron units in Sandur taluk of Ballari district had to shut down after the board found glaring violations in their operations. Also, for the last several months, the villagers were staging protests, demanding the shutdown of four factories that were spreading pollution in the area.

In fact, the villagers from Sultanpur had recently demanded the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari to evict the village and provide an alternative piece of land. After residents of Sultanpur village lodged a complaint with the district administration and Pollution Control Board, a decision was taken to shut down the factories.

Jambayya K, a resident of Sultanpur said that from last several years, the villagers were having health issues due to an increase in air and dust pollution, after the factories were set up. Many a times, villagers and officers instructed them to adhere to the rules set by the pollution board, but the factories failed to follow them,” he added.

