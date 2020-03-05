Home States Karnataka

‘Apply mind before allowing tree felling’

The bench said the special committee had not applied its mind and that the object of constituting the committee was not to permit felling or transplantation of trees casually.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said the special committee tasked with granting permission for the felling of trees for metro-related construction had not applied its mind while processing applications and directed the committee to re-do the exercise within a month.

“Perhaps the Special Committee, comprising of experts, is under the impression that it is not necessary to go into the question of whether some trees can be saved. The object of the Preservation of Trees Act can be served by preventing indiscriminate felling of a large number of trees,” the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, said.  

The bench made this observation after perusing the minutes of the proceedings of the special committee which recommended that the Tree Officer cut/transplant 207 trees for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) project, during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by Dattatraya T Devare and others.

The bench said the special committee had not applied its mind and that the object of constituting the committee was not to permit felling or transplantation of trees casually.

The special committee must re-examine applications in line with the Tree Act. Based on the recommendations, the tree officer can pass orders, and permission for cutting of trees should not be acted upon. Petitioners can approach the court if they have objections to the tree officer’s orders, the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp