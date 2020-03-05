‘Apply mind before allowing tree felling’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said the special committee tasked with granting permission for the felling of trees for metro-related construction had not applied its mind while processing applications and directed the committee to re-do the exercise within a month.

“Perhaps the Special Committee, comprising of experts, is under the impression that it is not necessary to go into the question of whether some trees can be saved. The object of the Preservation of Trees Act can be served by preventing indiscriminate felling of a large number of trees,” the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, said.

The bench made this observation after perusing the minutes of the proceedings of the special committee which recommended that the Tree Officer cut/transplant 207 trees for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) project, during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by Dattatraya T Devare and others.

The bench said the special committee had not applied its mind and that the object of constituting the committee was not to permit felling or transplantation of trees casually.

The special committee must re-examine applications in line with the Tree Act. Based on the recommendations, the tree officer can pass orders, and permission for cutting of trees should not be acted upon. Petitioners can approach the court if they have objections to the tree officer’s orders, the bench said.