Congress seeks Governor’s intervention, withdraws Assembly protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After protesting in the assembly and council for two days demanding action against BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his controversial remarks against freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, Congress members on Wednesday called off their protest and took part in the proceedings in both Houses.

After submitting a memorandum to the Governor, they returned to the House. Siddaramaiah said they have complained against Yatnal to the Governor. “What the MLA stated is against the Constitution and against democracy. He has lost the eligibility to continue as a member of the assembly,” the former CM said.

Siddaramaiah said the MLA has insulted a freedom fighter and BJP leaders have tried to defend him as they do not have any respect for the freedom struggle. “We suspect that it is a conspiracy. The governor has to intervene immediately and take corrective action,” he demanded. The former CM said the Governor had positively responded to their petition and assured them of taking appropriate action as laid down in the Constitution.

The Congress leader said they have decided to call off the protest in the House in the interest of the welfare of the state and to take part in the proceedings. “We have to keep a check on the BJP government’s misdeeds and also discuss important bills,” he said. The Congress leaders said they have not submitted any complaint against the Speaker.