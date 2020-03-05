Home States Karnataka

Dept seeks amendment to Revenue Act for drone survey

To help in getting clear picture of property demarkation, encroachment

Published: 05th March 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The revenue department has sought an amendment in the Karnataka Revenue Act to undertake drone and physical survey of properties. It will be done for all properties in the state and will give a clear picture of property demarcation, encroachments and boundaries.

The proposal was placed before the state government a month ago and has now started to gather dust. The department is keen to get the amendment approved in the ongoing budget session so that work from the coming fiscal is intensified.

The need for an amendment arose after the Survey and Settlement Department officials found many wrinkles and anomalies while assessing properties in Pattabhirama Nagar ward in Jayanagar.
The department started the exercise to survey properties in Jayanagar around eight months ago where drone cameras were used for the first time to draw boundaries of the standing properties on ground and compare it with the 1970’s base maps. This exercise was followed by physical survey of properties.
“We chose Jayanagar ward as it was supposed to be the easiest with well defined and clearly demarcated areas, but we found many anomalies on ground (the on ground data did not match with that of the survey maps). Hence, to address the issue, an amendment of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act has been sought,” a senior revenue department official told TNIE.

The official said the amendment will only give the government more power to assess each property better and know the extent of encroachment. “Ground teething issues need to be ironed out and addressing them is very important before starting a full-fledged survey and to issue urban property ownership record. The staffers have seen that there is no reluctance from people for the survey,” the official added.

The draft was sent a month back and the proposal is still before the government. A legal opinion on this will also being taken, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp