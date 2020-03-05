Dept seeks amendment to Revenue Act for drone survey

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The revenue department has sought an amendment in the Karnataka Revenue Act to undertake drone and physical survey of properties. It will be done for all properties in the state and will give a clear picture of property demarcation, encroachments and boundaries.

The proposal was placed before the state government a month ago and has now started to gather dust. The department is keen to get the amendment approved in the ongoing budget session so that work from the coming fiscal is intensified.

The need for an amendment arose after the Survey and Settlement Department officials found many wrinkles and anomalies while assessing properties in Pattabhirama Nagar ward in Jayanagar.

The department started the exercise to survey properties in Jayanagar around eight months ago where drone cameras were used for the first time to draw boundaries of the standing properties on ground and compare it with the 1970’s base maps. This exercise was followed by physical survey of properties.

“We chose Jayanagar ward as it was supposed to be the easiest with well defined and clearly demarcated areas, but we found many anomalies on ground (the on ground data did not match with that of the survey maps). Hence, to address the issue, an amendment of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act has been sought,” a senior revenue department official told TNIE.

The official said the amendment will only give the government more power to assess each property better and know the extent of encroachment. “Ground teething issues need to be ironed out and addressing them is very important before starting a full-fledged survey and to issue urban property ownership record. The staffers have seen that there is no reluctance from people for the survey,” the official added.

The draft was sent a month back and the proposal is still before the government. A legal opinion on this will also being taken, the official said.