Home States Karnataka

Fewer kids in Mysuru suffer malnutrition

The data was released on the sidelines of a camp on Rashtriya Poshana Abhiyana for anganwadi workers at Bal Bhavan premises in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Published: 05th March 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a positive sign, Mysuru city has recorded a fall in its number of malnourished children. According to data from the Mysuru Urban Childhood Development Programme Office, in February, the city saw 13 children being malnourished, which is a significant drop from 22 children suffering from malnutrition as of July 2018.  

This is significant as the issue of malnutrition is back in focus with schemes like ‘ Suposhit Maa Abhiyan’ being launched in a bid to create a malnutrition-free country.

