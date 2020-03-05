Fewer kids in Mysuru suffer malnutrition

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a positive sign, Mysuru city has recorded a fall in its number of malnourished children. According to data from the Mysuru Urban Childhood Development Programme Office, in February, the city saw 13 children being malnourished, which is a significant drop from 22 children suffering from malnutrition as of July 2018.

The data was released on the sidelines of a camp on Rashtriya Poshana Abhiyana for anganwadi workers at Bal Bhavan premises in Mysuru on Wednesday.

This is significant as the issue of malnutrition is back in focus with schemes like ‘ Suposhit Maa Abhiyan’ being launched in a bid to create a malnutrition-free country.