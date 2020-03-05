GISAT-1 launch postponed due to ‘technical reasons’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The launch of Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT)-1 on board GSLV-F10 launcher, planned for 5.43 pm on March 5, has been postponed citing “technical reasons”, and the revised launch date would be informed in due course, an Indian Space Research Organisation release announced on Wednesday.

Weighing about 2,268 kg, GISAT-1 is the first state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite which was to be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. The satellite was to be placed in a geosynchrono9us transfer orbit of 170 km perigee (closest distance to earth) and 36,297 km apogee (the farthest distance from earth with an inclination of 19.4 degree to the Equator. Subsequently, the satellite was to reach the final geostationary orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km using its onboard propulsion system.

Operating from its geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 was to facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent, under cloud-free-condition, at frequent intervals.

A four-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing (used to protect a spacecraft) is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the 14th flight of the GSLV.

The imaging satellite is to be launched from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.