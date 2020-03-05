Karnataka youth kills self citing torture from college faculties

By Express News Service

UDIPI: A first-year B.Com student in Brahmavara police station limits allegedly killed herself by hanging from a tree on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Charan Shetty. He was staying with his parents and a younger sister at his house and was studying in Government First Grade College, Hebri.

As per sources, Charan was repeatedly asked by the college faculties to change his behaviour as he was not regular to the classes and was found in a drunken stupor during the class hours.

As he did not attend the classes regularly, Charan was facing the shortage of attendance to appear for the examination.

The principal of the college- M R Manjunath had warned that he might face trouble to appear for the examination due to shortage of attendance. However, the principal on Tuesday told Charan that he would discuss the matter with other colleagues.

Charan’s father Chandra Shetty had also accompanied him while meeting the principal on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Charan came home from college at 1.30 pm and suddenly disappeared after dropping his bag.

Later one of Charan’s friends received a message on his phone from Charan that he is killing himself because he couldn't bear the 'insult' from the faculties.

Later in the evening at around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, he was found hanging from a tree near the forest area in Mairkome. A death note recovered from the spot stated that he was taking the extreme step due to mental pressure from his faculties.

Raghavendra C, sub-inspector, Brahmavara police station told Express that based on the complaint by Charan’s father, a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC has been registered against three faculties of the college. However, during the initial investigation, the father of the deceased admitted to the police that his son was not following the norms set by the family members too and was adamant.

