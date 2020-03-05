Home States Karnataka

KDA puts in RSS resolution in letter to Centre, Cong MPs walk out of meet

Published: 05th March 2020 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MPs from Karnataka on Wednesday slammed the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) for including a resolution passed by the RSS in a memorandum to be submitted to the central government on measures to be taken to promote Kannada in education and job sectors.

Congress MPs walked out of an all-party meeting of Members of Parliament, attended by Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Suresh Angadi. “How can KDA, which is a government agency, include the resolution passed at an RSS meeting? It is unconstitutional and an insult to all those who fought and continue to fight for Kannada,” said Congress MP BK Hariprasad.

“KDA chairman T S Nagabharana tried to justify his action by saying that the point has been included to help their cause. We refused to accept his justification, informing him that we can be part of the delegation only if the authority removes RSS resolution,” he said.

The meeting was held in New Delhi to seek the support of MPs from all parties. Congress MP GC Chandrashekar alleged that those at KDA are trying to please some leaders and not working for the welfare of the people. “The RSS supports Hindi and Sanskrit. How can its resolution be part of the KDA memorandum? We will not tolerate any politics when it comes to our language,” he said.

However, Nagabharana defended the move, saying that they have submitted all the documents that help them strengthen the demand for giving importance to Kannada in education and jobs. “We have mentioned the RSS resolution of 2018 which said that importance should be given to local language. What is wrong in it? We have also included Siddaramaiah’s views in the letter,” he said.

Nagabharana said there is no politics involved in the issue.  KDA members submitted the memorandum to central ministers on Wednesday.

