NTCA asks railways to plan and protect tiger landscapes

BENGALURU: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the Railway Board to go in for a smart, efficient and green rail infrastructure so as to minimise the impact on biodiversity and ecosystem functions in tiger landscapes. This advisory has come in the wake of continuing diversion of corridors, core and buffer areas in tiger landscapes for expansion of rail network, gauge conversion and doubling of existing lines across the country.

Karnataka has seen the worst with railways taking up many such works across the state and in districts which are not only home to five tiger reserves but is also the birth place and catchment areas for important rivers and tributaries. Activists add the approval for rail project between Mysuru and Kodagu by the Railway Board despite opposition shows their utter indifference. This line will spell the death knell for River Cauvery and its catchment areas as also the tiger landscape. The doubling of Hospet-Tinnaighat-Castlerock-Kulem-Vasco rail line has already disturbed and diverted pristine forests in Kali Tiger Reserve (Dandeli) as also in Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa.

Presently, the country has 50 tiger reserves across 18 tiger range states in the country spanning an area of 72,749.20 sqkm, which is just 2.21 per cent of the total geographical area. According to NTCA, it has mapped 32 major tiger corridors at the macro level. Corridors are also delineated in the adjoining area plan as part of the Tiger Conservation Plan of tiger reserves and approved by NTCA. To aid planning, they stress, “The shape files and geo-locations of tiger reserves along with tiger corridors have been incorporated with the Decision Support System of MoEF&CC.”

In this background, Dr Anup Nayak, Additional DGF (Project Tiger) and member secretary, NTCA, states in a letter to the Chairman, Railway Board, “Under the Wildlife Protection Act, the NTCA has a statutory role to play which is clearly underlined under Section 38(O) (1) (b) and 38 (O) (1)([g). The railway authorities concerned should take into consideration all these aspects before planning any railway infrastructure in the tiger-bearing areas. In fact, it should develop and promote green rail developments.”

Welcoming the NTCA’s advisory, activists say till date, there has been irreparable loss to biodiversity and tiger habitats across the country due to bad planning by the Railway Board. In Karnataka, grasslands, shola forests, semi deciduous and evergreen forests have been destroyed in the last few decades. There has been no consultation with stakeholders to minimise the destruction of tiger corridors and habitat by railway authorities. Even now the railways are trying to open up Kodagu and Uttar Kannada districts for expansion of rail network which is not only the catchment and birthplace of two rivers – Cauvery and Kali -- but also two tiger reserves of Nagarhole and Kali.

They add, “Last July, the Ministry of Environment and Forests approved 13 rail projects by exempting them from forest clearances (despite being tiger reserves, tiger corridors and wildlife sanctuaries) in the states of Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Centre has been fast-tracking many rail projects this way and we hope the present NTCA advisory does not fall on the railways’ deaf ears.”the last

