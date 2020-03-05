Home States Karnataka

Opposition flags error, Speaker makes amends

The Speaker to his credit, was open to criticism, and insisted he meant no ill-intent and eventually amended his speech and expunged his claim from House records.  

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly showed exemplary parliamentary standards in not just pointing out to misinformation in House records, but also in acknowledging and rectifying it. Almost setting an example of how misinformation can be countered in a civilised manner with no mal-intent, insults or mockery, the Congress’ HK Patil, pointed out to misinformation regarding Sir BN Rao’s contribution to the Constitution in Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri’s address initiating a discussion to celebrate 70 years of adoption of the Constitution.

“BN Rao was a great luminary and his contributions to the drafting of the Constitution was immense. However, the description you have given about it says he gave the primary draft. This would amount to twisting of facts. With no ill-intent, I urge you to correct it. This misinformation needs to be rectified,” Patil told the Speaker. Adding to Patil’s statements, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge quoted how this misinformation had been used to discredit Dr BR Ambedkar and his contribution of drafting the Constitution.

“As recently as 2016, Ram Bahadur Rai, who was chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, said Ambedkar’s role in drafting the Constitution is a myth, and he only corrected the language in whatever material BN Rao gave him. This is an insult not just to Dr Ambedkar but also to BN Rao,” he pointed out, adding that such misinformation had been used to discredit Ambedkar.

Even as Speaker Kageri patiently listened, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa rose to put an end to the debate. “Dr BR Ambedkar singlehandedly completed the drafting of the Constitution. Nobody should attempt to twist this fact,” the CM said.

Kageri graciously accepted the error. “This was not intentional. If there is an error, I will get it corrected,” he said. Kageri then asked for his speech in House records to be amended.

