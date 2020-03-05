Three in isolation ward in Bidar

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Three members of an extended family, who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, are being treated in an isolation ward in Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital.

While one of them is a 14-year old boy from Markunda village of Aurad taluk who complained of fever, cough for three days, the two others had returned from abroad. Hanumanth (37) had come back to India from Abu Dhabi 15 days ago and the other person, identified as Shivkumar, had returned from Qatar 10 days back, District Health Officer Dr V G Reddy said.

Reddy told TNIE that blood samples were collected from the three individuals who were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the travel histories of the two foreign returnees were also collected. “We have opened a five-bed isolation ward at the District Government Hospital (BRIMS Hospital) as a precautionary measure”, he said.

Dr Prakash Kumar BG, joint director, communicable diseases, said,”We cannot confirm the cases now.”