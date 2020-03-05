‘Wearing masks unnecessarily will create panic’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has appealed to people not to wear masks if not needed, as it creates “unnecessarily panic”. He also cautioned the public against fake social media messages on coronavirus.

The minister said on Wednesday that although the World Health Organisation has prescribed a 14-day quarantine for people who return from countries infected with the coronavirus, “Our government has taken it further and advised a 28-day quarantine period.’’No coronavirus case is registered in Karnataka, he said.

“Till date, we have screened close to 40,000 passengers from 11 countries. Of them, 468 people are advised quarantine. Our government has taken all measures and geared up with more beds in all the 50 major government hospitals. We were screening passengers from infected countries, but now, passengers coming from all the countries (will be screened),’’ he said.

As more than 25 Members of the Legislative Council on Wednesday raised their concern over coronavirus, Dr Sudhakar said many people are wearing masks even before they are advised to do so and this is creating panic.

He also said people should not heed fake messages on social media which are adding to the panic. Though there is no definite treatment for the virus, one will not die, he said advising people to avoid public gathering and hand shaking.

The minister, however, said there is no shortage of funds or masks. “We have ordered masks for the next six months and orders for anti-viral medicines will also be placed for the next six months,’’ he said. He said regular three-layer masks are used widely by people, but WHO has recommended six-layer masks.

Tests are done at virology laboratories at Bangalore Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases that are accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals. The government has told NIMHANS to set up one as it is also accredited to NABH. “There is demand to set up similar labs in other regions in Karnataka, but there are no NABH-accredited hospitals (there)”, he said.