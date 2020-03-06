Home States Karnataka

A tightrope walk, but balanced well

The state budget, presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, was on expected lines.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjay M Dhariwal
Express News Service

The state budget, presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was on expected lines. But it required a tightrope walk by the CM, who was reading out his seventh budget.

As his hands are tied because of GST restrictions, which specify that taxes on a vast array of products and services can only be increased by the GST Council, he resorted to hiking taxes on petrol and diesel by 3 per cent each. This may not have a major impact on the revenues and drive away motorists, as fuel prices in neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are higher than in Karnataka.

There is a small relief for lower middle-class families buying low-budget houses costing up to Rs 20 lakh as the stamp duty has been reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

The excise duty on the “sin good” alcohol has been increased by 6%. This too may not affect the sale of liquor as many people, especially those in Bengaluru, can absorb the hike.

With the fall in the state GDP growth specifically in the industries and services sector and further reduction in the share of central allocation of taxes to the state, the bandwidth of revenue generation has reduced substantially for the state. Considering the constraints, the chief minister seems to have balanced the budget well. However, his real challenge would be when the compensation from central government stops in 2022.

Sanjay M Dhariwal

Chartered Accountant

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Budget
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp