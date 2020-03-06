Budget to focus on poor SWM, encroached lakes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appears to want to pull up its socks to save the city’s dying lakes under the ‘Shubhra Bengaluru” scheme, for which a Rs 999-crore action plan has been approved.

“This work will be implemented in the current year and Bengaluru will be made a model city in solid waste management,” Yediyurappa said. An amount of Rs 100 crore has been approved to curb lakes encroachment. Besides, Rs 317 crore has been specifically earmarked for lake development under the already approved “Mukhyamanthrigala Navanagaroththana” scheme. By utilizing this grant, the state government plans to convert the city’s lakes into green locations for citizens and flocks of birds, Yediyurappa said.

STPs to be upgraded

Rs 1,000 crore to upgrade Sewage Treatment Plants

Rs 1,500 crore for the Yettinahole project to augment city water supply

TG Halli reservoir rejuvenation to be completed by 2021

Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V to be completed by 2023