‘Healthy’ budget despite constraints

Other aspects like establishing an Institute of Dermatology and Cosmetology, Institute of Geriatrics and emergency centres too are visionary.

By Dr. K Bhujang Shetty
The allocation of Rs 10,122 crore for the health sector for 2020-21 is fairly good, considering the constraints of the state government.

The scheme, “Free Prepaid Health Cards”, to one lakh registered construction labourers under the “Mukhyamantrigala Arogya Suraksha” scheme is a very good move. In our country, over 20 million people fall below the poverty line because of out-of-pocket health expenses and only 15 per cent have a health insurance. Providing free pre-paid health cards to these families will go a long way in helping the poor.

Another great move is the grant of Rs 28 crore to detect and cure congenital deafness among children below six years of age by conducting cochlear implant surgeries along with the supply of hearing-aids.
Further, upgradation of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) at 17 medical college-hospitals in a phased manner is going one level up. We need to have upgraded NICUs where specialised equipment like cameras and other important equipment are needed. Many NICUs do not have incubators for premature babies, which are also required.

Extension of tele-medicine services to all PHCs and HWCs in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 19 crore, in collaboration with the Central government, was much needed. With this, instead of sending patients to big hospitals, doctors in remote areas can get advice from specialists and take decisions easily.  
Skill development training will be provided to unemployed youth belonging to SC/ST communities by the

Department of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with the skill development department and this will help in improving employment opportunities.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model should be considered for all schemes as nearly 70-80% of medical cases are treated by private players as we have good infrastructure, capacity and manpower. We will be more than happy to tie up with the government for various schemes that help the poor.

However, I’m disappointed that the Yeshasvini Scheme has not made a comeback after it was taken off by the previous government with the introduction of new schemes. Yeshasvini was very helpful to the poor and had many pluses. It should be considered by the government and brought back.

Dr. K Bhujang Shetty
CMD, Narayana Nethralaya

