‘Intelligent move to boost research in A-I’

Subu Achyutuni By

Express News Service

The state budget presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa looks quite promising and encouraging. The highlight is that the government has set aside Rs 60 crore corpus fund to establish an Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park in association with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.



This is path-breaking and Bengaluru start-ups, working in the field of Artificial Intelligence, are sure to get a boost with this initiative. The chief minister has also earmarked Rs 8,772 crore for the development of Bengaluru for 2020-21, which if used effectively can catalyse the city’s growth and improve its productive capacity as well.

A growing IT hub like Bengaluru needs urgent attention to its infrastructure and issues related to traffic, to make it a world-class city. I am sure the allocation of funds for constructing a Peripheral Ring Road and working towards reviving the numerous lakes will address a few of the environmental concerns. With IT becoming a prominent building block of governance, we hope to see many more applications of Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Blockchain and Internet of Things in agriculture, municipal records, healthcare and education. This will not only generate employment but will also take these sectors to the

next level.

Initiatives taken to improve technical education and training of students to meet industry standards is a great, visionary step too. Setting up of Innovation Hubs create a conducive ecosystem for start-ups to innovate, acquire niche skill sets and provide employment opportunities to thousands of eligible youngsters, which will eventually give a much-needed boost to the economy of the country.

Subu Achyutuni

Head-Information Technology & Digital Transformations, Collabera Technology