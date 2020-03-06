Home States Karnataka

It’s a flood of funds for Ramesh Jarkiholi

Allocation of Rs 700 crore for Jaladhare project to find a lasting solution to the drinking water scarcity is a welcome step, said Jarkiholi.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:27 AM

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The expectations of Ramesh Jarkiholi — who took over as Water Resources Minister recently — to get big funds for some of the major irrigation projects, including Mahadayi, Yettinahole and Upper Krishna Project, have paid off, as a whopping Rs 21,308 crore — an 8 per cent of the total budget — was set aside by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for the irrigation sector.

The state government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for Kalasa-Banduri project (part of Mahadayi project), though the Centre is yet to accord wildlife and environment approval to launch the project.
Activist Ashok Chandargi, who is in the forefront of the struggle for Mahadayi, said, “This is more than sufficient. Only after monsoon, tenders for Mahadayi could be invited.”

Ramesh Jarkiholi termed the CM’s decision to announce a project to cover about 1 lakh acres of agriculture land under irrigation on the lines of Israel model of irrigation, commendable. Besides getting the pending irrigation projects restarted, the CM announced Rs 5,000 crore for lift irrigation projects and another Rs 20 crore for an alternative dam near Navale to bolster the storage capacity of Tungabhadra dam.

Allocation of Rs 700 crore for Jaladhare project to find a lasting solution to the drinking water scarcity is a welcome step, said Jarkiholi.

TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Karnataka Budget
