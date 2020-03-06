Karnataka CM announces world-class Film City in Bengaluru at Rs 500 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To Mysuru's disappointment, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has announced a film city of global standards in Bengaluru. He said that the film city would be established at a cost of Rs 500 crore with private participation in Bengaluru.

Though no money has been allocated for this project, it is said that the government may consider providing land.

During the Siddaramaiah's government the project was allocated land and during former CM HD Kumaraswamy's budget last year, setting up of film university in Ramanagaram was proposed.

One of the reasons cited for moving the project to Ramanagaram was that the industry and people dependent on it were based in Bengaluru and that moving it closer to the capital would be convenient for them.

However, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had spoken about setting up the film city in Bengaluru.

But, this might also be a tentative announcement as stakeholders are still pressing for Mysuru as the location.