No bags for students two days in a month

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The highlight for children studying in government schools is that two days a month, they will not have to take bags to school. Experts said that other than this, the education budget has been disappointing in terms of fund allocation.

Though there has been an increase of Rs 1,617 crore compared to last year, the allocation of Rs 29,768 crore is negligible and inadequate to universalise education up to secondary level in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

A major demand of experts - to allocate a minimum of 20 per cent of the total budget - to educate the state’s children has not been met.

Low allocation for RTE puts an additional burden on schools as the government already owes them Rs 2,000 crore as reimbursement for the previous academic year. With reduced funding, schools will be in a sorry state.

Meanwhile, English will be introduced as a language in 400 government Urdu-medium schools. This comes a year after the previous HD Kumaraswamy government introduced English in 1,000 Kannada medium schools on a pilot basis. Funds worth Rs 1 crore have been allocated for the Urdu schools — about Rs 25,000 for each school for the entire year.