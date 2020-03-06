No infra, but tourism rail projects get push

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Apart funds for Mahadayi project, assurance of bearing half the cost of the new Dharwad-Belagavi railway line and some push tourism sector, no other major promises can be found for the Bombay-Karnataka region in the state budget. Experts noted that due to tight fiscal situation and economic slowdown, no special funds have been allocated for infrastructure development.

However, with an allocation of Rs 500 crore for the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, the government has shown its commitment to improve irrigation in Malaprabha river basin. Veeresh Sobaradmath, who spearheaded the Mahadayi agitation, urged the government to get clearances at the earliest to commence the project. Another positive in the budget is the new Dharwad-Belagavi railway line, which will cut travel time and distance between the two cities. The state has agreed with the Union Ministry of Railways to provide land free of cost for the project and also bear 50 per cent cost of the works. A sum of Rs 25 crore has been allocated for the overall development of Badami, a tourist place of historical significance.