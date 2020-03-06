Not much to address regional disparity

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa had promised to sanction funds to address regional disparity. But the budgetary allocation to Kalyana Karnataka appears too little to address the issue. As usual, Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned to the Kalyan Karnataka Board this year. Kalyan Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society, which was constituted in February to boost agriculture, education, health, women empowerment, self-employment and youth empowerment, is given Rs 500 crore.

The budget has okayed the proposal for the construction of ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ at Basavakalyan of Bidar district at a cost of Rs 500 crore. It has granted Rs 100 crore for the upcoming financial year. It has also proposed the construction of a reservoir across the Krishna river near Thinthini bridge to facilitate supply of drinking water to Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts. Though it has been said that action would be taken to prepare a detailed project report, no grants have been given for the purpose.

The budget talked about setting up a Braille-cumtalking library for the benefit of visually challenged at Bengaluru and Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. An arrangement has also been made for Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions through State Road Transport Corporations to provide driving training to unemployed youths of SC/ST community.