'Rowdy' BJP worker stabbed to death during his own birthday party in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was stabbed to death during his birthday party in the city on the wee hours of Friday. 

Anand, a BJP Slum Morcha member and a resident of Janathanagar in the city was stabbed with a broken beer bottle by unknown persons at a service apartment in Kuvempunagar. 

According to police sources, Anand, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday had arranged a party for his friends at a service apartment late night.

Police sources revealed that Anand was a rowdy-sheeter and had involved in a murder that took place in Janthanagar several years back.

Besides being a member of the BJP party, he was also into real estate business and there are suspects of old rivalry for the murder.

However, a few alleged that he would have been killed due to a verbal spat between him and his friends during the party. 

Following the incident, an ambulance was called to get him treated and police were informed about the crime. City Police commissioner Dr Chandragupta along with DCP Prakash Gowda and others inspected the crime scene. 

Chandragupta said, “The murder is said to have taken place at around 3 or 4 am on Friday. Further investigations are on to ascertain the motive for the crime and to find those who are behind the killing.” 

Former corporator attacked by lethal weapons 

In another incident reported on Thursday late night, Rajani Annaiah, a former corporator and a close aide of Narasimharaja constituency MLA Tanveer Sait were attacked with lethal weapons during a village fair near Yaraganahalli in Mysuru. 

Annaiah, who took part in a fair held at a temple in the village was allegedly attacked by two youths over political rivalry. Annaiah was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment while the gathering was successful in nabbing Mahadev, one of the accused while other person managed to escape.

