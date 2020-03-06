Suraksha App to go pan-Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Extending ‘Suraksha App’ to the entire state, 75 new Hoysala patrolling vehicles, new traffic sub-division in Whitefield, establishing 10 new fire stations under K-Safe and self-defence training for women at concessional rates are the highlights in the allocation made to the Home Department in the state budget .

The ‘Suraksha App’, which has been downloaded by more than two lakh women in Bengaluru, will be extended and introduced throughout the state, to give protection to women in times of trouble through emergency response vehicles. In Bengaluru, the number of Hoysala patrolling vehicles will be increased to 350 as the government has proposed to purchase 75 vehicles. The city now has a fleet of 275 Hoysalas. Among the 75 vehicles to be purchased, some will be ‘Pink Hoysalas’, used especially for the safety of women. This is expected to bring down the response time.