Home States Karnataka

Water promise flows in Mandya, trickle for Mysuru

Ironically, the backward Chamarajnagar district did not find a mention in the budget.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has rewarded his native district of Mandya with Rs 700 crore to execute a mega water project with assistance from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).The project, a long pending demand of Mandya, envisages to provide piped water to rural areas. There were high expectations of funds for a film city, expansion of Mysuru airport, special package for the heritage city’s development, revival of sugar factories and a medical college for Ramanagara but Yediyurappa made just token allocations to the region. Ironically, the backward Chamarajnagar district did not find a mention in the budget.

The budget mentioned Rs 2 crore for the documentation of traditional tribal medical systems and practices and processing units for selected medicines in Shivamogga and Mysuru districts in collaboration with the Ayush Department. Although the government has allocated Rs 1500 crore to Yettinahole project that benefits Old Mysuru region, it has no funds for modernisation of canals in the Cauvery basin.

Interestingly, Ramanagara district has a few projects like establishment of a silkworm processing centre with public-private partnership at Kanva Farm for the production of value-added sub-products. It will also get ‘electric vehicles and energy storage manufacturing cluster’ at Harohalli of Ramanagara taluk. The budget has also proposed a new “waste to energy” centre of 11.5 megawatt capacity at Bidadi in partnership with BBMP at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Budget Mandya
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp