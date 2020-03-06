Water promise flows in Mandya, trickle for Mysuru

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has rewarded his native district of Mandya with Rs 700 crore to execute a mega water project with assistance from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).The project, a long pending demand of Mandya, envisages to provide piped water to rural areas. There were high expectations of funds for a film city, expansion of Mysuru airport, special package for the heritage city’s development, revival of sugar factories and a medical college for Ramanagara but Yediyurappa made just token allocations to the region. Ironically, the backward Chamarajnagar district did not find a mention in the budget.

The budget mentioned Rs 2 crore for the documentation of traditional tribal medical systems and practices and processing units for selected medicines in Shivamogga and Mysuru districts in collaboration with the Ayush Department. Although the government has allocated Rs 1500 crore to Yettinahole project that benefits Old Mysuru region, it has no funds for modernisation of canals in the Cauvery basin.

Interestingly, Ramanagara district has a few projects like establishment of a silkworm processing centre with public-private partnership at Kanva Farm for the production of value-added sub-products. It will also get ‘electric vehicles and energy storage manufacturing cluster’ at Harohalli of Ramanagara taluk. The budget has also proposed a new “waste to energy” centre of 11.5 megawatt capacity at Bidadi in partnership with BBMP at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore.