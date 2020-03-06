Home States Karnataka

Why is it a secret how taxpayers' money is being spent?

The budget seems to be a conduit to rout hard-earned tax-payers money to private players under the guise of 'social welfare schemes'.

By Dr Sylvia Karpagam
The budget released by the Karnataka government for Welfare and Inclusive growth, as well as Child Welfare, raises some concerns.  According to Mohanraj, State President, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) Bheemvada, the state has continuously ‘budgeted’ for different “welfare schemes’ for dalits and adivasis, but has shown no inclination or political will to ensure that these schemes reach vulnerable communities in reality.

He says “The government, if it is really proactive about supporting marginalised communities, should give a report about previous expenditure, how much is unspent and more importantly, what action has, is or will be taken against those officials who have either misused the funds or not facilitated the money reaching its intended beneficiaries”.  He has asked for a single window for all schemes as a way of ensuring better transparency and accountability.

In spite of the public spectacle of people dying because of the casteist and inhuman practice of manual scavenging, this budget doesn’t even make a cursory mention of this extremely vulnerable community and has in fact been repeatedly denying even their existence.

The minuscule fraction who have been registered have still not received a one-time grant leave alone any rehabilitation.

The budget for child care seems to lean heavily towards construction of buildings, possibly because these are the most lucrative! The siphoning of crores of money by the private company Christy Fried gram under the guise of the Mahila Supplementary Nutrition Production and Training centres, and leading to serious adverse nutritional outcomes in children isn't so far back in history that it could have slipped the memory of the State government, which has gone ahead and sanctioned 20 crores for the MSNPTCs.

While 70 lakhs has been budgeted to survey the transgender community, it is shocking that there are absolutely no funds that will actually help with the development of this vulnerable community that has repeatedly demanded better livelihood opportunities as a way of accessing dignity.

With regard to the restrooms under the “Bengaluru Smart city project”, there is no mention of the exact budget and who the project will be given to.

Why this secrecy around where taxpayers money is going? Instead of budgeting for women to be ‘trained in self-defence’ and placing the burden on the women themselves, the government should invest in making public spaces safer for women. etc. Are all women expected to attend self-defence courses to fight off rapists, abusers and harassers?

Budget has been set aside for women with  hearing loss and visual disabilities – will this money go to any one private agency or corporate? What happens to women with mental illness, physical deformities and other congenital deformities?

The budget seems to be a conduit to rout hard earned tax-payers money to private players under the guise of “social welfare schemes”.

It is imperative that the government shows political will to make sure that the intended beneficiaries  receive at least some part of the benefits.

Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, Public health doctor and researcher
 

