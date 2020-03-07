2 suspected corona cases in Ballari

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Two persons from Ballari district, with a recent history of travel abroad, and who have shown COVID-19 symptoms, have been quarantined. They were admitted to hospital on Friday for further tests, and their blood samples were sent to Bengaluru. Health officials said that any further action will depend on the test results.

Three other suspect cases who returned from abroad have been kept in isolation in hospitals in Bengaluru, Hassan and Vijayapura, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said. BBMP has issued guidelines to mall operators and school authorities to put in place precautionary measures.

According to KIMS doctors, a traveller who came from Dubai to Hubballi with suspected Covid-19 patients, visited KIMS Hospital and got himself admitted for two days.