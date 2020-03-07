BSY seeks clarity on Aero India dates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To end uncertainty over conducting the next edition of the premier aerospace event, Aero India, in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pre-assign dates for the biennial event in February 2021.

In a letter to Singh, the CM stated that announcing the dates will help them initiate preliminary arrangements. The CM met the defence minister in Delhi on Friday, and discussed the issue.

The communication of dates will ensure larger participation from the global aerospace industry, the CM stated. Responding to the CM’s earlier letter in October 2019, Singh had stated that the “matter is being examined”.

The CM also appealed to Singh to expedite transfer of defence lands required for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project. The defence ministry has already granted working permission for transfer of defence lands for two stations — MG Road and Vellara Junction — in February 2019. The request for working permission for the third station at Langford Town was under consideration of the Board of Officers since 2018. The CM said he was given to understand that the Board had finalised its recommendations and sent them to the headquarters in January 2020.