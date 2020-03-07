Home States Karnataka

BSY seeks clarity on Aero India dates

In a letter to Singh, the CM stated that announcing the dates will help them initiate preliminary arrangements.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To end uncertainty over conducting the next edition of the premier aerospace event, Aero India, in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pre-assign dates for the biennial event in February 2021.

In a letter to Singh, the CM stated that announcing the dates will help them initiate preliminary arrangements. The CM met the defence minister in Delhi on Friday, and discussed the issue.
The communication of dates will ensure larger participation from the global aerospace industry, the CM stated. Responding to the CM’s earlier letter in October 2019, Singh had stated that the “matter is being examined”.

The CM also appealed to Singh to expedite transfer of defence lands required for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project. The defence ministry has already granted working permission for transfer of defence lands for two stations — MG Road and Vellara Junction — in February 2019. The request for working permission for the third station at Langford Town was under consideration of the Board of Officers since 2018. The CM said he was given to understand that the Board had finalised its recommendations and sent them to the headquarters in January 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Aero India
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp