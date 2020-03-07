‘Congress and JDS MLAs eager to join BJP’

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress and JDS MLAs are eagerly waiting to join BJP, said former minister and chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Choudaiah Abhivradhi Nigama, Baburao Chinchansur, here on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Baburao said if the BJP top brass gives a green signal to include MLAs of other parties, both Congress and JDS would be almost empty. Many leaders, including D K Shivakumar and G Parameshwara, won’t support Siddaramaiah and the former CM will have to find his own way in the coming days, he predicted. He said Congress will not be coming to power in Karnataka for the next 20 years, he said.

Chinchansur thanked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for providing Rs 50 crore for Nijasharana Ambigara Choudaiah Abhivrudhi Nigama in the budget. He also said that a delegation will be taken to New Delhi under the leadership of the CM, after the budget session, to pressure the Union government to include Koli community in ST category.