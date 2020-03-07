Home States Karnataka

Congress MLAs Khader, Sait face ‘threat to life’

Congress MLA UT Khader faces a ‘threat to his life’, and the former minister said that the information was passed onto him by none other than Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA UT Khader faces a ‘threat to his life’, and the former minister said that the information was passed onto him by none other than Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Khader said that after the attack on Congress leader Tanvir Sait in Mysuru some three months ago, allegedly by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) / Popular Front of India (PFI), the police had rounded up some of the attackers. During their interrogation, it was revealed that there was a life threat against Khader too.

Khader told TNIE that this should not be confused with the recent statements made by some Pro-CAA activists, who had said Khader’s head, hands and legs should be chopped.Congress legislator N A Haris told TNIE, “There is a threat against both Khader and Tanveer.’’

Asked if the police had given him extra protection, Khader said, “What is the use if they give me police security and then someone attacks me? The government will then only suspend the constable and that will not serve any purpose. What is important is that they thoroughly investigate this threat and find out who is behind this and deal with them effectively.”

Congress sources said that the police should tackle the menace of extremists targeting the legislators. Considering that they have already struck one of the former ministers and are waiting to strike another, it is a serious issue and needs to be handled appropriately, they said.

Former Congress MP V S Ugrappa said, “The right to life and liberty is a fundamental right. Unfortunately, the government has failed to offer special protection to these two MLAs.”

Congress sources said that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who learnt about the threat, spoke to both the legislators and advised them not to move about alone and to avoid areas where there could be a risk. Sources said that the kingpin behind Sait’s attack is from Dakshin Kannada district and is still at large.

Kateel, Kalladka Prabhakar in danger too
Sources said that the police are also investigating threats from the same source, SDPI/PFI, to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. They said that intelligence units of Mangaluru police have informed the higher-ups and the police are investigating. Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha, who was in Bengaluru, has reportedly discussed the issue with the then ADGPs and DGP as well.

