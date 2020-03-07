Journalists have challenging task of functioning with credibility in modern times: Ashwath Narayan

By PTI

MANGALURU: Journalists are facing a challenging task of functioning with credibility while upholding professional ethics in modern times when monetary gains are considered to be of more importance, Karnataka Deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the 35th state-level conference of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists at the town hall here, he said journalists should give priority to development news and the common man's grievances instead of focusing solely on politics.

The Deputy chief minister also inaugurated a cartoon exhibition organised as part of the meet.

Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated the photo exhibition.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade was the chief guest at the inaugural.

A souvenir brought out to commemorate the conference was released by Taranga Editor Sandhya Pai.

KUWJ state president Shivanand Thagadoor presided.

MLAsVedavyas Kamath, Bharath Y Shetty, U T Khader, Harish Kumar MLC, Zilla parishad chief Meenakshi Shanthigodu, city mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, Journalists union DK district president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar were present.

The two-day conference is organised by the Dakshina Kannada unit of the state union of working journalists.