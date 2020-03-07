Karnataka will get 130 tmcft of water after Almatti height is increased

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

The Krishna and Ghataprabha rivers meet at Chikkasangama near Bagalkot. The Krishna river flows from the Almatti Dam to Narayanpura Dam of Yadgir district and then to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal awarded Karnataka 130 tmcft of water. However, the notification is yet to be issued.

The 130 tmcft of water can be utilised only when the dam is upgraded to 524.256m. Telangana has knocked on the doors of Supreme Court to revise the water share plan, as it has been carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has clearly said that it cannot part with its share of water, instead Telangana should negotiate with Andhra Pradesh. The Supreme Court may hear the matter anytime soon.

6 lakh hectares of agriculture land will be irrigated through UKP III project

223 tmcft of water will be stored once the height of the dam is increased

524.26m will be the new height of Almatti dam, from the earlier 519.6m

As told to Mahesh M Goudar by activist Ashok Chandargi