All-woman crew operates train to Karwar, Goa

“The existing train to Karwar now stands cancelled and the new train will directly go to Kannur, said an official release. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An all-women team of loco-pilot Bala Shivaparvathi – assistant loco-pilot V S Abhirami and guard Richa Mani Tripathi – were given the honour of steering the new Yesvantpur-Karwar-Vasco Da Gama Express that took off from the Yesvantpur railway station on Saturday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi and Chikkamagaluru-Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje formally launched the train. 

Desperately sought by public in Coastal Karnataka for many years to make the Bengaluru-Karwar route an overnight train journey, the travel time between the two stations has now been reduced by 3.5 hours. It will go via Padil bypass and avoid Mangaluru. The present train running on this route bifurcates at Mangaluru with one portion of the train heading to Karwar and another to Kannur in Kerala. “The engine reversal at Mangaluru caused major delay and this can be avoided now,” said a senior official.

“The existing train to Karwar now stands cancelled and the new train will directly go to Kannur, said an official release. The new train will run on regular timings from Sunday. Yesvantpur-Karwar Daily Express (Train no 16595) will depart from Yesvantpur at 6.45 pm and arrive at Karwar at 8.25 am next day. The Karwar-Yesvantpur Daily Express (Train no 16596) will depart from Karwar at 6 pm and arrive at Yesvantpur at 8 am the next day.

The originally proposed departure timing of 6 pm from Yesvantpur in the time table was delayed by 45 minutes following public demand: Chikbanavara, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kanniru, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawala, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Mookambika Road, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna and Ankola. The berth availability to Udupi, Karwar and Ankola will substantially improve, said an official release. 

The train has one AC 2-tier Coach, one AC 3-tier Coach, 7 Second Class Sleeper Coaches, 3 General Second Class Coaches  and 2 Luggage cum Brake-van with generator. From Karwar, the train will run as a special train (No. 06551/06552) at 8.30 am and will reach Vasco Da Gama at 10.30 am with a halt at Mudgaon. On the return trip, it will leave Vasco Da Gama at 3.20 pm to reach Karwar at 5.45 pm with a halt at Mudgaon.  The conversion of Yesvantpur-Vijayapura-Yesvantpur (Train no 6541/06542) to modern ones was also launched.Welcoming the move, the Kukke Shree Subramnaya-Mangalore Railway Commuters Forum, Puttur, said, “We have been asking for a faster train for 15 years. We are so happy it has finally happened today.”

