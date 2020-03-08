Benkanahalli Pattada Mutt seer kills self

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sri Mahadevaswamy of Benkanahalli Pattada Mutt has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Benakanahalli in T Narsipur taluk. The sudden death of the seer has raised doubts among his followers and villagers. As he was found hanging at the mutt, the devotees pressed for autopsy which was conducted at the government hospital on Saturday. It is learnt that the 56-year-old seer, who had suffered a stroke, took the extreme step after conducting routine pujas at the mutt.

Mahadevaswamy has been serving at the mutt for the past 27 years and has gained a lot of followers among the devotees and local population. Villagers said one of the devotees who entered the mutt found the seer hanging from the roof. The devotees expressed apprehension over the seer’s death after a photo of him hanging from the roof went viral on social media. The devotees took out a procession in the village and conducted rituals inside the mutt premises.

MLA Ashwinkumar also visited the mutt and paid his respects to the departed soul. JSS seer Sivarathri Deshikendra swami, Sri Siddalinga Shivacharya swami of Vatal Mutt, Sri Channabasava swami and others supervised the rituals. A few seers said Mahadevaswamy was active and healthy. He had held functions at the mutt recently and was supported by the devotees.