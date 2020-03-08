Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda tells Modi to take efforts on Women's Reservation Bill

Greeting women on the occasion, Gowda said the country could develop only if women become stronger socially, politically and economically.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENG Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday pitched for implementing Women's Reservation Bill, pending for a resolution for decades, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Recalling that he was instrumental in bringing in the Bill, the JD(S) leader appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make sincere efforts to pass it.

"As Prime Minister in 1996, I had tabled the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. I appeal to Modi to take sincere efforts to pass the Bill," the former prime minister said in his tweet.

Greeting women on the occasion, Gowda said the country could develop only if women become stronger socially, politically and economically.

The JD(S) patriarch also said he had brought reservation for women in the local bodies and government jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Narendra Modi Women's Reservation Bill
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp