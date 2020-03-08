Deve Gowda tells Modi to take efforts on Women's Reservation Bill

By PTI

BENG Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday pitched for implementing Women's Reservation Bill, pending for a resolution for decades, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Recalling that he was instrumental in bringing in the Bill, the JD(S) leader appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make sincere efforts to pass it.

"As Prime Minister in 1996, I had tabled the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. I appeal to Modi to take sincere efforts to pass the Bill," the former prime minister said in his tweet.

Greeting women on the occasion, Gowda said the country could develop only if women become stronger socially, politically and economically.

The JD(S) patriarch also said he had brought reservation for women in the local bodies and government jobs.