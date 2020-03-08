Dinesh Gundu Rao meets Rahul Gandhi, says call on party president soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress high command is yet to take a call on appointing of new president for the party’s state unit, for which Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao met senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

After the meeting, Rao said the party needs to make a decision at the earliest, which he discussed with Gandhi. “We hope the decision will be taken soon,” he said. The two leaders discussed political developments in the state and measures needed to strengthen the party. “It was a good meeting, and I requested him (Rahul Gandhi) not to delay the appointment of a new president,” he added.

Rao and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had resigned from their posts after the Congress’ defeat in the assembly bypolls in December 2019. The Congress won just two out of 15 seats, while the BJP won 12 seats to secure a majority for its government in the state. Sources said the delay in appointing a new state president is impacting organisation work. After Rao’s resignation, only Working President Eshwar Khandre is left in the state unit. In June 2019, KPCC was dissolved and only KPCC president and working president were asked to continue on.

The high command is said to have taken a decision to appoint former minister DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, as the state unit president, but Siddaramaiah is said to have suggested that former minister MB Patil, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, be appointed. The faction-ridden party is also said to be considering the option of bifurcating the posts of Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party chairman, but the suggestion is said to have been opposed by Siddaramaiah.