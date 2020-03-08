Home States Karnataka

Dinesh Gundu Rao meets Rahul Gandhi, says call on party president soon

After the meeting, Rao said the the party needs to make a decision at the earliest, which he discussed with Gandhi.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress high command is yet to take a call on appointing of new president for the party’s state unit, for which Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao met senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. 

After the meeting, Rao said the party needs to make a decision at the earliest, which he discussed with Gandhi. “We hope the decision will be taken soon,” he said. The two leaders discussed political developments in the state and measures needed to strengthen the party. “It was a good meeting, and I requested him (Rahul Gandhi) not to delay the appointment of a new president,” he added.

Rao and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had resigned from their posts after the Congress’ defeat in the assembly bypolls in December 2019. The Congress won just two out of 15 seats, while the BJP won 12 seats to secure a majority for its government in the state. Sources said the delay in appointing a new state president is impacting organisation work. After Rao’s resignation, only Working President Eshwar Khandre is left in the state unit. In June 2019, KPCC was dissolved and only KPCC president and working president were asked to continue on.

The high command is said to have taken a decision to appoint former minister DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, as the state unit president, but Siddaramaiah is said to have suggested that former minister MB Patil, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, be appointed. The faction-ridden party is also said to be considering the option of bifurcating the posts of Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party chairman, but the suggestion is said to have been opposed by Siddaramaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress KPCC president KPCC Rahul Gandhi Dinesh Gundu Rao
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp