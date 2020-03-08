Eight instances of malpractice in Sociology, Chemistry exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the PU board examinations started recently, an incident of malpractice was reported from Bagalkot district for the Chemistry paper; seven such incidents were reported from Vijayapura during the Sociology examination, as per the information from the Department of PUE. Of the 2,00,306 students for the Chemistry paper, 3,408 did not attempt. Bengaluru South had the highest number of candidates at 20,654, and the highest number of absentees was 643.

As many as 2,41,861 students registered for Business Studies examination, but 7,926 were absent. Bengaluru South had the highest number of candidates registered and absent at 32,853 and 1,150, respectively. In all, 1,49,299 students registered for Sociology examination, of which 11,884 were absent. Vijayapura had the largest number of aspirants at 12,462 . Kalaburagi had the largest number of absentees at 1,866.