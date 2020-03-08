Home States Karnataka

MAHE told to pay up Rs 2.10 crore in power dues

Educational institution has to pay the amount in back-billing for using power unauthorisedly for about eight years

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Manipal Academy of Higher Education, a deemed-to-be university, and its institutions in Mangaluru had to pay back-billing amount of over Rs 2.10 crore, with interest, to Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Mescom) for using power unauthorisedly for about eight years. Dismissing the writ petitions filed by them as devoid of merit, Justice Krishna S Dixit, in a recent judgment, said that power supply should not be discontinued if the petitioners pay the demand in question, including all and whatever interest or other levy accruing thereon, if any, within a period of two weeks. 

The petitions were filed by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and its institutions, such as TMA Pai Hospital and Research Centre, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and Manipal School, Mangaluru. They knocked on the doors of the high court, filing petitions against the orders passed by Mescom in 2013, 2014 and 2018, overpayment of back-billing charges of over Rs 2 crore, for alleged “unauthorised use of electricity”.They contended that there is absolutely no material for the assessing officer to hold that power was unauthorisedly used from August 2006 to December 2013.  

To this, the bench said that this contention does not merit acceptance, when new structures were erected by the petitioners. They ought to have produced the material to show when the structures, in respect of which unauthorised use of power is alleged, were built. It is the petitioners who have custody of the sanctioned plan of the structure, building licence and such other material. The petitioners are not persons from rural areas, depressed classes or otherwise disabled; they are a reputed ‘Deemed-to-be University’ and run famous institutions. Therefore, they cannot seek refuge under the leaking umbrella of benefit of doubt, it said. 

According to the judgment, the sanction order issued by Mescom specifically mentions the requirement of power for “the hospital” in the “existing building” of the petitioners. In the letter dated August 14, 2006, addressed to Mescom, the petitioners have specifically assured that “we will not extend the power supply HT-64 to New Dental College building”. When an inspection was conducted, the electricity authorities found that the petitioners had unilaterally carried power supply through their own cables to other buildings, without authorisation. After this, power supply was disconnected, since it was a case of unauthorised use of electricity. Mescom had directed the petitioners to pay Rs 2.10 crore. The petitioners contended that the Conditions of Supply of Electricity of Distribution Licensees in the state of Karnataka authorises them to carry/draw sanctioned power to all other structures in the premises. To this, the bench said the power supply was sanctioned to the building and not to the premises.

