Home States Karnataka

Renovated Animal War Memorial unveiled

Among the recognitions etched on the wall are 637 gallantry awards won by the muleteers, 49 battle casualties since independence,

Published: 08th March 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen Milind Hemant Thakur after inaugurating the Animal War Memorial in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently renovated Animal War Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Milind Hemant Thakur, Director General, Supply and Transport Corps, Indian Army, on Saturday. 

The memorial was established in December 2006 at the Equestrian Training Area of the institute to commemorate the exemplary services of muleteers and their mules, and horses, in providing logistical support during various campaigns of the Indian Army.The renovated structure now has two walls supported by Roman pillars on either side.

Among the recognitions etched on the wall are 637 gallantry awards won by the muleteers, 49 battle casualties since independence, 14 gallantry awards for mules since independence and five military recognitions bestowed by the Chief of Army Staff and other army commanders on AT units.General Thakur said September 26 each year is commemorated as the AT Remembrance Day as it was on this day in 1914 that the 9th Mule Corps, as part of the Indian Expeditionary Force, landed at Marseilles in France, to support the British and allied armies in World War I. 

In total, 145 such AT units were to serve during the war helping the allied forces in France, Belgium, Egypt, Gallipoli, Palestine and Sinai, as per a communique by ASC Centre .General Thakur was received by Lieutenant General M K S Yadav, Commandant, ASC Centre and College, and Brigadier Sameer Lanba, Commandant, ASC Centre North.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp