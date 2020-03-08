Renovated Animal War Memorial unveiled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently renovated Animal War Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Milind Hemant Thakur, Director General, Supply and Transport Corps, Indian Army, on Saturday.

The memorial was established in December 2006 at the Equestrian Training Area of the institute to commemorate the exemplary services of muleteers and their mules, and horses, in providing logistical support during various campaigns of the Indian Army.The renovated structure now has two walls supported by Roman pillars on either side.

Among the recognitions etched on the wall are 637 gallantry awards won by the muleteers, 49 battle casualties since independence, 14 gallantry awards for mules since independence and five military recognitions bestowed by the Chief of Army Staff and other army commanders on AT units.General Thakur said September 26 each year is commemorated as the AT Remembrance Day as it was on this day in 1914 that the 9th Mule Corps, as part of the Indian Expeditionary Force, landed at Marseilles in France, to support the British and allied armies in World War I.

In total, 145 such AT units were to serve during the war helping the allied forces in France, Belgium, Egypt, Gallipoli, Palestine and Sinai, as per a communique by ASC Centre .General Thakur was received by Lieutenant General M K S Yadav, Commandant, ASC Centre and College, and Brigadier Sameer Lanba, Commandant, ASC Centre North.