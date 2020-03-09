DK Shivakumar faces hurdles to KPCC president post from one-time ally JDS

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader and Vokkaliga strongman DK Shivakumar is said to be the frontrunner for the KPCC president post, but there seems to be a hurdle from unexpected quarters.

Sources said that the JD(S), which too banks on Vokkaliga voters, is working overtime to stop Shivakumar from getting the coveted post.

The fear among the JDS leadership is that Shivakumar, at the helm of affairs, would help the Congress grow at the cost of JDS in southern parts of the state.

But it was only a few months ago, when the Congress-JDS coalition government was in power, that Shivakumar had openly backed then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and put the “Vokkaliga unity” on full display.

Be it efforts to bring back MLAs from both parties from a Mumbai hotel or keeping disenchantment within the Congress down, Shivakumar took it upon himself to save the coalition government from falling, but in vain in the end.

But all that seems to have changed now. It is said that the senior JDS leaders have expressed their reservations about Shivakumar to certain leaders in the Congress, saying that his legal issues could embarrass the Congress if he is elected as party state unit president. The JDS leaders too are using their sources within the Congress to reach the message to the high command, the sources said.

Kumaraswamy too has not spoken favourably about Shivakumar in important circles, making it clear that the unity between the powerful Vokkaliga leaders is now a thing of the past.

The JDS may have won 37 seats in the 2018 assembly election, but lost nearly 30 seats by a margin of less than 2,000 votes, indicating a very close fight in these constituencies in southern parts of the state.

The JDS also fears that Shivakumar’s elevation may completely quash its chances of revival. The party has already received a jolt with the BJP winning its strongholds in Old Mysore region.

Strangely, amidst all this behind-the-scene drama, opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy, who are arch rivals, have aligned on a common cause, as both do not want to their bete noir Shivakumar helming the Grand Old Party, sources pointed out.

Shivakumar and his followers have been waiting for the party high command to announce the decision for the last three months. But the delay could also be because of the JD(S) machinations, the sources said.