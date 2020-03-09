From breaking coconut to throwing banana, RCB fans on temple run ahead of IPL 2020

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament is approaching, fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on a temple run seeking the benedictions of god for their team to end their dry run at least this season.

Recently, a RCB fan threw a banana writing ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ on the chariot of presiding deity of Male Mahadeshwara hills temple in Chamarajanagar (which is a religious practice in the region that is believed to fulfil one’s desire and wishes).

In a continued effort, a group of nine members of youths from Mysuru on Saturday night visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the iconic Chamundi hills in Mysuru to offer special prayers to the Goddess.

The hardcore fans of the RCB holding the official flag of the team broke the ‘Edugayi’ (coconut) to fulfil their vows.

“I am not praying for a job or a girlfriend. I only want RCB to lift the IPL cup this year, kindly bless the team,” the fans were seen beseeching in front the Chamundeshwari temple.

With fans more optimistic than ever and freshness seen in the new logo and jersey of RCB, cricket fans in the state are hopeful this year.