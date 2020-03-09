Karnataka devotees pay last respects to Maate Manikeshwari
Maate Manikeshwari Trust on Sunday announced that last rites of the body of Maate Manikeshwari would be held at 3 pm, on Monday, as per the Veerashiva tradition.
Published: 09th March 2020 04:20 AM
KALABURAGI: Thousands of devotees from the Kalyana Karnataka region, apart from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh thronged Manikagiri – situated at Yanagundi village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district -- to pay homage to spiritual leader Maate Manikeshwari (87), who passed away on Saturday evening.
After performing rituals, the members of Maate Manikeshwari Trust allowed devotees to have darshana on Sunday. A pall of gloom has descended over the entire village.
