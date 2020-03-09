Karnataka ministers to soon get introduction in Artificial Intelligence

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, ministers in the state are set to get an introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) and its application in governance.

If Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana’s plan works out in time, the first-of-its-kind workshop on artificial intelligence for elected representatives could be held on March 19.

In an hour-long presentation, Dr Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio, intends to introduce his cabinet colleagues to the benefits of using AI and data processing in administration.

“We are yet to convert a lot of data that is in black and white in heaps of documents into digital form. The process has to begin from the panchayat level, but ministers and elected representatives should be on board. There is a need to introduce ministers to artificial intelligence, data gathering and digitisation and how they will make governance easy, transparent and efficient,” Dr Ashwath Narayan told The New Indian Express.

He added that the more government opens up to AI, the lesser its dependency on private players.

The workshop for his cabinet colleagues comes at a time when many government departments do not even have fully functional websites or citizen’s corner portals.

The minister’s office is also currently working on a draft Artificial Intelligence Policy for the state that will be brought up and discussed at the workshop.

While work on the policy is at its preliminary stages, it is set to include norms for private firms that deal with AI and not limit itself to government and administrative functions.

“AI won’t be a choice in the future but the path forward. We have experts in the field and officials who understand the technology who are willing to implement it. All we need now is the will. Reaching out to ministers and legislators is a means to convey that they can administer effectively using nothing more than just their phones,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.