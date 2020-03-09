Home States Karnataka

Private funding of coaches feasible: K-RIDE

Agency for implementing surburban rail project comes to the conclusion after detailed study, to submit report soon.
 

Published: 09th March 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE), the nodal agency for implementing the suburban rail project, has undertaken a detailed study on funding of the coaches through a Private Public Partnership model, following a directive of the Prime Minister’s Office.  

After the assessment, K-RIDE has come to the conclusion that funding by a private party was possible and that it would have a marginal impact on the profit margin of the Railways.

It has also suggested that an option of funding these coaches by the Special Purpose Vehicle as a back-up option also be retained. It is set to submit its report to the Railway Board shortly. 

According to Railway sources, K-RIDE took the assistance of Rail Infrastructure and Technical Engineering Services (RITES), the consultancy firm which prepared the Detailed Project Project for the 148.17-km project, to explore the aspect of `Leasing of Rolling Stock’. 

According to a top official, using private funding for the air-conditioned coaches would reduce the overall project cost of Rs 18, 621 crore (calculated as per prices of completion year 2026 in mind) to Rs 15,767 crore for the SPV.  The cost of funding coaches (Rolling Stock) as per 2025 prices is estimated at Rs 2, 785 crore with the coaches being leased for a 30-year period to the lessor. 

Though the completion is now expected to take place only in 2026, the original deadline specified in the DPR has been retained. The number of coaches during the year of launch has been specified as 306 in the original DPR. 

“The Railways was previously looking at a return of 10.99% from the suburban project which means that for every Rs 100 invested, a return of nearly Rs 111 was expected. It would be marginally impacted,” a source said. The Operation and Maintenance costs of these coaches from 2025 up to 2054 worked out to Rs 56,969 crore. 

“If rolling stock is funded privately, the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) would go down from 10.99% to 10.74%,  another official said. The cost of borrowings from the government ranged from 8% to 9% but if privately funded it shoots up to 12%, “ the report said. The report also pointed out that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited had explored the option of PPP in coaches for its Line-5 and finally gave up due to the huge costs involved. 

The government can go in for the PPP model but a provision for procurement of coaches by the SPV can also be incorporated, it added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K RIDE Karnataka
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp