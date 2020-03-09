Private funding of coaches feasible: K-RIDE

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE), the nodal agency for implementing the suburban rail project, has undertaken a detailed study on funding of the coaches through a Private Public Partnership model, following a directive of the Prime Minister’s Office.

After the assessment, K-RIDE has come to the conclusion that funding by a private party was possible and that it would have a marginal impact on the profit margin of the Railways.

It has also suggested that an option of funding these coaches by the Special Purpose Vehicle as a back-up option also be retained. It is set to submit its report to the Railway Board shortly.

According to Railway sources, K-RIDE took the assistance of Rail Infrastructure and Technical Engineering Services (RITES), the consultancy firm which prepared the Detailed Project Project for the 148.17-km project, to explore the aspect of `Leasing of Rolling Stock’.

According to a top official, using private funding for the air-conditioned coaches would reduce the overall project cost of Rs 18, 621 crore (calculated as per prices of completion year 2026 in mind) to Rs 15,767 crore for the SPV. The cost of funding coaches (Rolling Stock) as per 2025 prices is estimated at Rs 2, 785 crore with the coaches being leased for a 30-year period to the lessor.

Though the completion is now expected to take place only in 2026, the original deadline specified in the DPR has been retained. The number of coaches during the year of launch has been specified as 306 in the original DPR.

“The Railways was previously looking at a return of 10.99% from the suburban project which means that for every Rs 100 invested, a return of nearly Rs 111 was expected. It would be marginally impacted,” a source said. The Operation and Maintenance costs of these coaches from 2025 up to 2054 worked out to Rs 56,969 crore.

“If rolling stock is funded privately, the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) would go down from 10.99% to 10.74%, another official said. The cost of borrowings from the government ranged from 8% to 9% but if privately funded it shoots up to 12%, “ the report said. The report also pointed out that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited had explored the option of PPP in coaches for its Line-5 and finally gave up due to the huge costs involved.

The government can go in for the PPP model but a provision for procurement of coaches by the SPV can also be incorporated, it added.