Home States Karnataka

Women’s Reservation Bill: JDS to take part in Delhi stir

Many other political parties from different states too will be part of the protest, and the date is yet to be decided, said Gowda at a two-day Belagavi division level workshop for party workers.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS will take part in an agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi soon, demanding implementation of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill, said former PM and JDS national president HD Deve Gowda in Hubballi on Sunday.

Many other political parties from different states too will be part of the protest, and the date is yet to be decided, said Gowda at a two-day Belagavi division level workshop for party workers.

ALSO READ: Crisis in JDS continues, party general secretary resigns

“Two trains, each from Hubballi and Bengaluru, carrying our workers will head to New Delhi. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and leaders from many states have spoken to me about staging the agitation to bring Modi government’s attention to the bill. I will finalise the date after after party workers’ meetings in Bengaluru and Hubballi, and after discussing it with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

On International Women’s Day, Gowda who as PM tabled the bill for the first time in 1996, tweeted, “PM Modi has to make an earnest effort to ensure reservation for women. Our country can only be developed if women are socially, politically and economically strong. For this reason, when I became CM, I brought in women’s reservation in local bodies and government jobs in Karnataka.”

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “Our party tried to bring it into force in 1996, but it has not seen the light of day. This government has worked on bills such as the CAA, so what is stopping them from enforcing the women’s bill?’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS Karnataka women's reservation bill
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp