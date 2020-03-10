Home States Karnataka

Development works on, people will see difference in a few months: CM

The CM said that the recently-held investors’ meet in Hubballi had drawn huge investment to North Karnataka.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in the council on Monday that the government will speed up development works so that a difference can be seen in the next five months.

Responding to the discussion on the Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislative, the CM said, “It’s been just seven months since the BJP came to power. I don’t want to make tall claims. Everyone knows the financial condition of the state. Just give me some time and I will try my best to put the state on the path of development. Though there are limitations in finances, I am planning to mobilise funds for developmental works and projects.”

Yediyuappa said he has given importance to irrigation in the budget. “Following the SC direction, the central government has issued a notification in the Mahadayi issue. I have allocated Rs 500 crore and we will start work soon. The government is also committed to completing the Yettinahole project soon. Work on the Upper Krishna project will also gain momentum,” he told to the House.

The CM said that the recently-held investors’ meet in Hubballi had drawn huge investment to North Karnataka. “By organising the event in Hubballi, our government has drawn the attention of investors towards North Karnataka. They have come forward to invest Rs 70,000 crore in the region,” he added.

“We have a target to construct one lakh houses for the needy, and title deeds have already been distributed to several beneficiaries. We have formed a committee headed by KG Bopaiah to get back government land encroached by land grabbers,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp