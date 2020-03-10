Development works on, people will see difference in a few months: CM

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in the council on Monday that the government will speed up development works so that a difference can be seen in the next five months.

Responding to the discussion on the Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislative, the CM said, “It’s been just seven months since the BJP came to power. I don’t want to make tall claims. Everyone knows the financial condition of the state. Just give me some time and I will try my best to put the state on the path of development. Though there are limitations in finances, I am planning to mobilise funds for developmental works and projects.”

Yediyuappa said he has given importance to irrigation in the budget. “Following the SC direction, the central government has issued a notification in the Mahadayi issue. I have allocated Rs 500 crore and we will start work soon. The government is also committed to completing the Yettinahole project soon. Work on the Upper Krishna project will also gain momentum,” he told to the House.

The CM said that the recently-held investors’ meet in Hubballi had drawn huge investment to North Karnataka. “By organising the event in Hubballi, our government has drawn the attention of investors towards North Karnataka. They have come forward to invest Rs 70,000 crore in the region,” he added.

“We have a target to construct one lakh houses for the needy, and title deeds have already been distributed to several beneficiaries. We have formed a committee headed by KG Bopaiah to get back government land encroached by land grabbers,” the CM said.