Karnataka hopes to get relief from Finance Commission

Gowda said the state’s share in GST too will be released to the state soon as announced by Sitharaman.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BS Yediyurappa government, which is facing a severe financial crunch and has expressed concerns over the reduced allocation to the state under the 15th Finance Commission, hopes to get some relief from the commission.

“We have written to the Finance Commission, and the Centre too is concerned about the shortfall in Karnataka’s share. We hope that the Finance Commission will provide some relief to the state,” said a senior officer. In the budget, the Chief Minister had expressed concerns over the grim financial situation and shortfall of over Rs 11,000 crore in the 15th Finance Commission.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Monday, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that the Finance Commission has cleared special grants of Rs 5,400 crore to the state and he will discuss with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure early release of the funds.

“The CM informed me about the Finance Commission’s decision and asked me to coordinate with the Finance Department to ensure early release of funds,” he said.

On the reduction in allocation to the state despite same party governments in the state and Centre, he said, “The state has to chalk out a plan to get funds from the Centre. However, government has nothing do with the Finance Commission as it is an autonomous body. They follow certain norms for devolution of funds based on population,” he said.

There is reduction in allocation to some states, including Karnataka and Kerala, and they will all together to present their points of view to the commission. Gowda said the state’s share in GST too will be released to the state soon as announced by Sitharaman.

