Karnataka talking to Maharashtra, says minister Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: While reassuring people from the drought-prone areas of North Karnataka that about 4 TMC of water will flow into the Krishna river from Maharashtra in mid-summer, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that talks are on with the neighbouring state to ensure that the water into Krishna is released on time.

By releasing water from Maharashtra into the Krishna, which turns dry every summer, it is not only possible to avoid a drinking water crisis in the dry areas, but also help farmers irrigate their lands spread across the drought-prone areas in North Karnataka, he said at a programme in Athani on Sunday.

Jarkiholi said that his government had been holding talks with Maharashtra’s ministers on the importance of releasing water into the Krishna. He also said that his government had also been working out several alternatives for a permanent solution.

The solution is to avoid a water crisis in the drought-prone areas of North Karnataka.