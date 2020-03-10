Maate Manikeshwari laid to rest with state honours

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The last rites of spiritual leader Maate Manikeshwari -- popularly known as ‘Walking God’ in Kalyana Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh -- were performed at Manika Giri in Yanagundi, with full state honours on Monday.

Maate Manikeshwari breathed her last on Saturday night, and her body was kept for devotees to pay their last respects from 10 am on Sunday to 1 pm on Monday.

At 1.00 pm, district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan paid his respects to the mortal remains of the seer on behalf of the State Government, with the police firing three rounds in the air and playing the band.



The body was taken out at 1.30 pm on Monday and brought into the sanctum sanctorum. It was placed on a simhasana, and abhisheka (bathing of the body) was performed. Later, the body was taken into the earth behind the simhasana, where a seven-feet deep pit had already been dug many years ago, when Maate Manikeshwari was alive. The body was placed within a hollow Shivalinga, which was later closed.