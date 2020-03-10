Home States Karnataka

Minister throws up his hands on real estate mafia

Says difficult to take action against officials as they go to court, KAT; reclaimed lands to be handed over to govt departments

Published: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka addresses members of the House at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka, on the floor of the assembly on Monday, expressed his helplessness in taking action against sub-registrars and other officials who register government properties in the names of private individuals. “We manage to get the properties back, but we are not able to take action against these officials,” he said.

He was responding to former minister and Congress MLA from Bytarayanapura Krishna Byregowda, who pointed out that an agreement had been done to sell 22 acres of government land in Yelahanka Hobli to private individuals for Rs 29 crore, of which Rs 3 crore was already paid.

“After it was brought to the notice of the authorities, the matter went to court, which ordered the document to be sent to the forensic lab for examination. It was found then to be fake. The sub-registrar has been kept under suspension. Why is it taking so long to identify the officer involved in such a scam and take action,’’ he asked.

Byregowda said that this is just a tip of the iceberg, and there are many such cases. Though mentioned as government property in records, it would have already been sold to private people by the real estate mafia. Officials too are involved and it is unfortunate. “One should also check if Vidhana Soudha too has been given to some private individuals,’’ he said sarcastically. He cited another case, where the same property has been registered against ten people.

Answering Byregowda, Ashoka said in a similar case, they found that an official was involved in registering the property and was suspended. “But he went to court, brought a stay order and came back to the same post within three days. We then transferred him to Tumakuru, and he went to KAT and came back. What should we do? This is the reason we are not able to take action against guilty officials,’’ he added.

He also said that in some cases, deputy commissioners launch drives against illegal encroachments and reclaim government properties. “But the same land will be encroached again by the same people. They are so powerful and influential,’’ he said.

Ashoka, however, said that henceforth, the lands would be handed over to government departments, which can use the properties for their work. “I have requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to look into this issue and we need Rs 100 crore to take measures. Soon after we get our property back, we need to put the compound wall and give it to government-related works on priority,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
real estate mafia
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp