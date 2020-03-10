Minister throws up his hands on real estate mafia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka, on the floor of the assembly on Monday, expressed his helplessness in taking action against sub-registrars and other officials who register government properties in the names of private individuals. “We manage to get the properties back, but we are not able to take action against these officials,” he said.

He was responding to former minister and Congress MLA from Bytarayanapura Krishna Byregowda, who pointed out that an agreement had been done to sell 22 acres of government land in Yelahanka Hobli to private individuals for Rs 29 crore, of which Rs 3 crore was already paid.

“After it was brought to the notice of the authorities, the matter went to court, which ordered the document to be sent to the forensic lab for examination. It was found then to be fake. The sub-registrar has been kept under suspension. Why is it taking so long to identify the officer involved in such a scam and take action,’’ he asked.

Byregowda said that this is just a tip of the iceberg, and there are many such cases. Though mentioned as government property in records, it would have already been sold to private people by the real estate mafia. Officials too are involved and it is unfortunate. “One should also check if Vidhana Soudha too has been given to some private individuals,’’ he said sarcastically. He cited another case, where the same property has been registered against ten people.

Answering Byregowda, Ashoka said in a similar case, they found that an official was involved in registering the property and was suspended. “But he went to court, brought a stay order and came back to the same post within three days. We then transferred him to Tumakuru, and he went to KAT and came back. What should we do? This is the reason we are not able to take action against guilty officials,’’ he added.

He also said that in some cases, deputy commissioners launch drives against illegal encroachments and reclaim government properties. “But the same land will be encroached again by the same people. They are so powerful and influential,’’ he said.

Ashoka, however, said that henceforth, the lands would be handed over to government departments, which can use the properties for their work. “I have requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to look into this issue and we need Rs 100 crore to take measures. Soon after we get our property back, we need to put the compound wall and give it to government-related works on priority,’’ he said.