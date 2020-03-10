Home States Karnataka

Opposition slams Forest Minister Anand Singh for ‘lack of info’

MLC Marithibbegowda demanded that those working as guest lecturers in government degree colleges be recruited as assistant professors.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council saw commotion on Monday, as Congress MLC PR Ramesh was not satisfied with Minister for Forest and Ecology Anand Singh’s reply to a query. During the question hour, Ramesh sought details of forest land spread across the state and encroachments. While the minister’s response had details of forest land in all 30 districts, details related to encroachments were provided only for 23 districts.

“This is not the way a minster should respond to a member’s query. I will move a privilege motion against this,” Ramesh said, as several other Opposition members joined him. Chairman Prathapachandra Shetty intervened and withheld the question.

Even when Singh replied for another query by Congress MLC Veena Achaiah related to compensation amounts for human deaths caused by wild animals, members attacked him saying he had no proper information.

In a discussion on government schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, replying to a question by MLC Jaimala Ramachandra, said that students in governments schools here are not suffering from an inferiority complex. When Jaimala spoke of Delhi government schools, the minister said, “It can’t be ignored that the number of government and private schools in Delhi is 2,784 with 82,433 teachers. Here, the number of government schools alone is 50,184 and there are 2.14 lakh teachers.”

MLC Marithibbegowda demanded that those working as guest lecturers in government degree colleges be recruited as assistant professors. He said there were about 12,000 guest lecturers across the state and the government should consider giving age relaxation to them. However, Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, said there were only 1,352 vacancies and approval was given to recruit 1,242 assistant professors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Singh
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp