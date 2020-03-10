Opposition slams Forest Minister Anand Singh for ‘lack of info’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council saw commotion on Monday, as Congress MLC PR Ramesh was not satisfied with Minister for Forest and Ecology Anand Singh’s reply to a query. During the question hour, Ramesh sought details of forest land spread across the state and encroachments. While the minister’s response had details of forest land in all 30 districts, details related to encroachments were provided only for 23 districts.

“This is not the way a minster should respond to a member’s query. I will move a privilege motion against this,” Ramesh said, as several other Opposition members joined him. Chairman Prathapachandra Shetty intervened and withheld the question.

Even when Singh replied for another query by Congress MLC Veena Achaiah related to compensation amounts for human deaths caused by wild animals, members attacked him saying he had no proper information.

In a discussion on government schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, replying to a question by MLC Jaimala Ramachandra, said that students in governments schools here are not suffering from an inferiority complex. When Jaimala spoke of Delhi government schools, the minister said, “It can’t be ignored that the number of government and private schools in Delhi is 2,784 with 82,433 teachers. Here, the number of government schools alone is 50,184 and there are 2.14 lakh teachers.”

MLC Marithibbegowda demanded that those working as guest lecturers in government degree colleges be recruited as assistant professors. He said there were about 12,000 guest lecturers across the state and the government should consider giving age relaxation to them. However, Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, said there were only 1,352 vacancies and approval was given to recruit 1,242 assistant professors.